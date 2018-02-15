10 Reasons Why ‘Black Panther’ Is Worthy of the Hype

Black Panther is probably the most hyped film of the past few years—and definitely of 2018.

Already it's set to have the biggest February box office opening of any movie—ever. lt's also sold more advance tickets than any other Marvel film, and is on track to earn $165 million during its three-day release.

But beyond the numbers, the film is hugely anticipated because of its cultural significance. It's not only the blackest Marvel film ever made– it's the biggest film about a black super hero ever. A super hero who hails directly from Africa, no less. In a super hero world that has largely been white and male, that's a huge deal.

The premiere of the movie was an entire event . And if you and your crew plan to show up to the movie dressed like a resident of Zamunda , you definitely aren't alone.

Fair or not, Black Panther isn't just another movie. It's a cultural moment that could turn into a cinematic movement.

But is the film really worth all the the hype? Yes, director/co-writer Ryan Coogler has more than proven his skill as a director with the dynamic Fruitvale Station and the powerhouse Rocky spinoff, Creed . The movie has a 98% rating on aggregate review site, Rotten Tomatoes. But that doesn't necessarily mean the film is as culturally impactful as people want to be.

And though the first video from the soundtrack for "All Stars" with Kendrick Lamar and SZA was nothing short of majestic, there have been a few mild complaints about the music, which was curated by TDE's Kendrick Lamar and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. Some people wondered why more African artists weren't included on the soundtrack, or more artists from across the Diaspora period.

Still, if you have any lingering doubts about the movie itself, set them aside.

This movie is worthy of the praise its received thus far. Here are 10 reasons why.