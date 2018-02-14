Jay Asher, the author whose YA novel Thirteen Reasons Why was developed into a controversial Netflix series in 2017, has been accused of sexual assault, resulting in his expulsion from the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.

According to Buzzfeed News, the decision was made after an investigation was launched into numerous anonymous allegations of misconduct against Asher last year.

Meanwhile, the author tells Buzzfeed that he resigned on his own.

"It's very scary when you know people are just not going to believe you once you open your mouth," he told the publication. "I feel very conflicted about it just because of what's going on in the culture and who's supposed to be believed and who's not.

"The truth is that I had been harassed by these people for close to ten years," he added, "And I just could not deal with it anymore."

Sexual assault plays a major role in 13 Reasons Why , the Selena Gomez-produced Netflix series based on Asher's novel.

Premiered in 2017, 13 Reasons Why recounts the story of Hannah Baker, a 17-year-old high school student who commits suicide and leaves behind thirteen cassette tapes revealing the reason why to her classmates, friends and family.