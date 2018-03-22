The second season of 13 Reasons Why will make some notable changes from the first. The results of a new Northwestern University study have influenced Netflix to draft a new intro to the teen suicide drama, as well as a revamped after-show with prevention resources.

Netflix original series VP Brian Wright announced the results of a new Northwestern study around 13 Reasons Why , noting that “71% of teens and young adults found the show relatable, and nearly three-quarters of teen and young adult viewers said the show made them feel more comfortable processing tough topics.” Other positive findings concluded a significant number of teens actually apologized to someone they’d wronged, and were inspired to become more considerate. Two-thirds of parents asked for the cast themselves to spread suicide support awareness, for which Netflix created the above cast intro that now opens each season.

The second season will also feature a new after-show different from Season 1’s Beyond the Reasons ; set to include “many actors, experts and educators who helped inform our approach.” Netflix also released a new video spotlighting viewers affected by the series, and aims to do more as Season 2 premieres later this year.

Says Wright:

The hope is that the steps we’re taking now will help support more meaningful conversations as Season 2 rolls out later this year. We’ve seen in our research that teens took positive action after watching the series, and now - more than ever - we are seeing the power and compassion of this generation advocating on behalf of themselves and their peers.

Netflix has not yet set an official premiere for 13 Reasons Why Season 2, which will move beyond the original novel by Jay Asher (who himself was cut from the franchise over unrelated harassment allegations ). Visit 13ReasonsWhy.info for more resources, and stay tuned.