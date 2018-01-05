13 Snow Blowing Tips that will Make Your Life Easier

As we all look out our windows this morning, we face the harsh reality that the numerous inches of snow that fell yesterday need to be removed from our driveways if we want to get on the road today. For those who have a plow or plow service, you're all set. The rest of us have to worry about shoveling and/or snow blowing.

Here are 13 tips according to familyhandyman.com that will make your snow blowing duties easier.

(1) Snow Blowing 101

Running a snow blower seems like a skill you could master in two minutes. But we wondered: If it's really that simple, why are there 6,000 blower-related injuries in the United States every year? And why do repair shops get overwhelmed after a big storm? To get answers, we talked with experts at all the major manufacturers?as well as the guys who fix blowers. It turns out that operator error is the No. 1 cause of clogs and breakdowns, and improper clearing of clogs is the most common cause of injuries. The experts shared some great tips on how to avoid both. So even if you're an experienced snow blower operator, read on.

(2) Don't Wait for it to Stop Snowing