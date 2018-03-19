14 to Enter Berkshire County Girls Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday

There will be 14 new additions to the Berkshire County Girls Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The event will take place at Berkshire Hills Country Club with a social hour beginning at 1 p.m., with the ceremony kicking off at 2 p.m. IBerkshires.com was first to report the news.

This will be the sixth straight year that the event will be hosted "to celebrate the dedicated efforts and noteworthy achievements of the inductees who have made significant contributions to the rich history of girls basketball in Berkshire County."

Coaches, players and contributors from all over the Berkshires will be inducted this weekend.

The 2018 Berkshire County Girls Basketball Hall of Fame class will include: