18 for 2018 – Daily Reminders for a Stellar Year By Jerry Posner

On yesterday morning's edition of Let's Talk on WSBS, Jesse Stewart's guest was author, training specialist, cognitive entertainer, ukulele player and Sheffield resident, Jerry Posner . Every year at this time, Jerry joins the "Let Talk" program to discuss and describe his daily reminders for a stellar year. It's about helping folks start fresh and get on the right foot not just for the beginning of the year but daily throughout the year and beyond. Instead of one big goal for the year, these are reminders, that when provided with a little effort, are pretty easy to improve your life and the others around you; making your life more enjoyable as well as the others in your family relationships, friendships, relationships with co-workers etc.

Jerry has been producing these reminder cards for over 25 years. He and his wife Lynn start putting them together in their rough draft form around May or June of the previous year. Jerry usually starts out with approximately 50 reminders and he and Lynn edit the amount down to a number that is reasonable to fit on the cards. You can pickup these cards free of charge at the WSBS studios on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.

Happy New Year and here are the 18 daily reminders for a stellar year.