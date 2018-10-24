2 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Massachusetts win $1 Million

While a lucky winner from South Carolina took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, 38 others across the country won second place prizes for $1 million each -- including two from Massachusetts.

It was confirmed by lottery officials that the tickets were sold at a Cumberland Farms in Bridgewater and a Nouria convenience store in Wilmington.

The stores will each receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and a Mega Ball of 5. All I can say is that I am typing this piece of content right now, which all but guarantees I did not win any significant money. In fact, I lost $4.