2018 Golden Globes: Full List of Winners!

This year’s Golden Globes winners will officially be announced during the ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, January 7 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on NBC. We’ll be updating this post throughout the night with all of 2018’s big winners in the world of television and film.

As usual, we tried our best to predict 2018’s Golden Globes winners, but this year’s race felt incredibly tight, with dozens of fantastic movies and shows contending for statues. It’s especially difficult to predict the Globes winners, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a group with exceptionally wacky taste. That said, tonight’s winners may very well shed some light on this year’s Oscar race (and help us put together our predictions for those awards).

Check out the full list of 2018 Golden Globes winners below — which we’ll bold as soon as they’re announced on the telecast — and share your thoughts in the comments. Did your picks win big?

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird – WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – WINNER
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name 
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress — Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – WINNER
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist – WINNER
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell,  Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christoper Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo – WINNER
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies – WINNER
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Score from a Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water – WINNER
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song from a Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman  – WINNER

Best Television Drama Series

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Best Actress in a Television Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Best Television Comedy/Musical Series

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Master of None
SMILF
Will and Grace

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father 
In the Fade – WINNER
Loveless
The Square

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Limited Series

David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies – WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner 
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Film:

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco – WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Actress in a TV Series Musical Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things 
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in a TV Series Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None – WINNER
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird 
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

