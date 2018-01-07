2018 Golden Globes: Full List of Winners!

This year’s Golden Globes winners will officially be announced during the ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, January 7 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on NBC. We’ll be updating this post throughout the night with all of 2018’s big winners in the world of television and film.

As usual, we tried our best to predict 2018’s Golden Globes winners , but this year’s race felt incredibly tight, with dozens of fantastic movies and shows contending for statues. It’s especially difficult to predict the Globes winners, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a group with exceptionally wacky taste. That said, tonight’s winners may very well shed some light on this year’s Oscar race (and help us put together our predictions for those awards).

Check out the full list of 2018 Golden Globes winners below — which we’ll bold as soon as they’re announced on the telecast — and share your thoughts in the comments. Did your picks win big?

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird – WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – WINNER

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress — Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – WINNER

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist – WINNER

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christoper Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo – WINNER

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies – WINNER

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Score from a Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song from a Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman – WINNER

Best Television Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actress in a Television Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER

Best Television Comedy/Musical Series

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Master of None

SMILF

Will and Grace

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies – WINNER

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Foreign Language Film



A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade – WINNER

Loveless

The Square

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Limited Series

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies – WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – WINNER

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Film:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco – WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actress in a TV Series Musical Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in a TV Series Musical/Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None – WINNER

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game