2018 Golden Globes: Full List of Winners!
This year’s Golden Globes winners will officially be announced during the ceremony hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, January 7 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on NBC. We’ll be updating this post throughout the night with all of 2018’s big winners in the world of television and film.
As usual, we tried our best to predict 2018’s Golden Globes winners, but this year’s race felt incredibly tight, with dozens of fantastic movies and shows contending for statues. It’s especially difficult to predict the Globes winners, which are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a group with exceptionally wacky taste. That said, tonight’s winners may very well shed some light on this year’s Oscar race (and help us put together our predictions for those awards).
Check out the full list of 2018 Golden Globes winners below — which we’ll bold as soon as they’re announced on the telecast — and share your thoughts in the comments. Did your picks win big?
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Best Motion Picture — Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird – WINNER
Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – WINNER
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress — Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird – WINNER
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist – WINNER
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christoper Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo – WINNER
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies – WINNER
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Score from a Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water – WINNER
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Original Song from a Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman – WINNER
Best Television Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actress in a Television Drama Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Best Television Comedy/Musical Series
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Master of None
SMILF
Will and Grace
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/Limited Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade – WINNER
Loveless
The Square
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Limited Series
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies – WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Animated Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco – WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Actress in a TV Series Musical Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor in a TV Series Musical/Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None – WINNER
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Screenplay
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game