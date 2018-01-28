Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Grammy Awards

With a new year comes awards season, and music fans have a big awards ceremony to look forward to on Sunday night (Jan. 28): the 2018 Grammy Awards .

The Grammys are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2018. The event will bring together artists of all genres to honor the best and the brightest in music as a whole. If you need to know when, where and how to catch the ceremony -- not to mention which of your favorite country, Americana, bluegrass and folk artists you should be rooting for during it -- read on.

When and Where Are the 2018 Grammy Awards?

The 2018 Grammy Awards are set to take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. The televised ceremony will begin at 7:30PM ET, while the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will take place earlier in the evening, at 3PM, inside the Theater at Madison Square Garden. A red carpet special live from the 2018 Grammy Awards will begin at 6:30PM ET.

Where Can I Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards and the 2018 Grammy Awards Red Carpet?

The televised 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on CBS. The pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, will be available to stream online via Grammy.com and CBS.com as it happens. Red carpet coverage of the 2018 Grammy Awards will also be available on Grammy.com as well as on CBS.

Who’s Hosting the 2018 Grammy Awards?

For the second year in a row, James Corden will host the Grammy Awards in 2018. The 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be hosted by singer, composer and instrumentalist Paul Shaffer.

Who’s Nominated at the 2018 Grammy Awards?

Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were revealed on Nov. 28; surprisingly, for the first time in more than a decade, not a single country, alt-country, Americana, bluegrass or folk artist received an all-genre category nomination . Click here to see a complete list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk nominees, some of whom used social media to share their excitement about and gratitude for their nods .

Who’s Going to Win at the 2018 Grammy Awards?

Fans will have to wait until Jan. 28 to find out! The Boot will keep a winners list up to date during the ceremony. In the meantime, you can see our readers vs. staff predictions here .

How Does Grammy Awards Voting Work?

The Recording Academy's voting members determine each year's Grammy Awards nominees and winners through a two-ballot voting process. Click here for The Boot's primer on Grammy Awards voting.

Who’s Performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards?

On Jan. 4, the Recording Academy revealed that Little Big Town will be among the performers at the 2018 Grammy Awards . Then, on Jan. 18, the Academy announced that Eric Church, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne will perform a tribute to Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims during the ceremony. And finally, on Jan. 24, a collaboration between Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris was announced .

"I think there's a lot of nerves around playing the Grammys, because you're in front of the upper echelon of all genres there in one room," TJ Osborne said of the duo's involvement in the tribute performance at a press conference. "But for me, I think the fact that it's a tribute to those victims takes the focus off of that. I think I'll be far more emotional than I will be nervous, and that's actually more my worry -- just getting through the performance in that regard."

John Osborne also points out that he and his brother will not be alone onstage, and they're thankful for that: "We feel very, very fortunate to be able to play onstage at the Grammys, especially with Eric and Maren, who are two very good friends of ours," he comments.

In addition to those three performances, Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey and their new song "The Middle" will be featured in a Target commercial premiering on Grammy Awards night, during the ceremony.

Who’s Presenting at the 2018 Grammy Awards?

Kelly Clarkson is among the presenters for the 2018 Grammy Awards. Additionally, Tony Bennett, Dave Chappelle, Katie Holmes, Alicia Keys, Trevor Noah, Hailee Steinfeld and Donn Wahlberg, among others, will present trophies during the televised ceremony.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, Zac Brown will help present some of the event's trophies. Additionally, Natalie Grant and Bernie Herms, Ledisi, Lisa Loeb, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Jimmy Jam will serve as Premiere Ceremony presenters.

Who Will Be Attending the 2018 Grammy Awards?

Those performing and presenting during the ceremonies will, of course, be on hand that night, and it's likely that most of the nominees will make the trek to NYC for the big show as well. Tune in that night to see who all shows up!

Okay, What's Up With the White Roses?

In a demonstration of support for the #TimesUp initiative, and to bring awareness to the pervasive issue of sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry, numerous musicians will be donning white roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Kelly Clarkson is among the artists who have pledged to make the statement, as are Halsey , Cyndi Lauper , Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Tom Morello and many more.

The movement for white roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards was put forward by a recently formed group, Voices in Entertainment, headed by Roc Nation Senior Vice President Meg Harkins and Karen Rait, rhythmic promotion at Interscope / Geffen / A&M Records. White roses were selected as the symbol, because they are practical and traditional, and because suffragettes wore white during their protests.