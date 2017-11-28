See The Full List of 2018 Grammy Awards Nominees

The 2018 Grammy Awards nominations are officially in, and while Lorde , Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar are predictably up for some of the show's biggest honors, pop categories could prove to be anyone's game — Lady Gaga , Kesha and Ed Sheeran are all up for potential wins.

Announced this morning (November 28) by singer-songwriter Andra Day on CBS This Morning , the 2018 Grammy nominees include some surprises (who saw Childish Gambino coming?!) and some snubs (most forecasted Ed Sheeran would have a bigger showing, and that Harry Styles would have...any showing at all).

CBS will broadcast the 60th annual ceremony from New York City's Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018. James Corden will host. Nominations include work released between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Record Of The Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance Recording:

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

Best Alternative Music Album:

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best R&B Performance:

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album:

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Rap Performance:

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Rap Album:

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You" – Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song:

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album:

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album:

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler

El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente — Residente

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Albita — Albita

Art Of The Arrangement — Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible — Diego El Cigala

Best Musical Theater Album:

Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Baby Driver — (Various Artists)

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)

La La Land — (Various Artists)

Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Best Music Video:

“Up All Night” — Beck

“Makeba” — Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid