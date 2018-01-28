2018 Grammy Performances and Awards Highlights in Pictures

The 2018 Grammy Awards included a whole lotta Chris Stapleton , plus stirring performances from Eric Church , Little Big Town and more.

Emmylou Harris and Maren Morris also represented country music at the 2018 Grammys, but it was Stapleton taking home nearly all of the statuettes. The singer won three, including Best Country Album during the CBS telecast.

Earlier Little Big Town won a Grammy for their song "Better Man," and Reba McEntire won in the Best Roots Gospel Album category, offering an emotional acceptance speech that closed with, "I'm gonna give this back to God."

Below, find links to all three country music performances, plus a commercial that actually represented country as well as anything that happened during the show. Check out some of the photos above and then decide who your favorite wa,s and tell us all about it in the comments section below.

Little Big Town sing "Better Man"

Brothers Osborne, Eric Church + Maren Morris sing "Tears In Heaven"

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris sing "Wildflowers"

Maren Morris Teams with Zedd for "The Middle" in Target commercial