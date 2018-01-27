Music's Biggest Night -- the 2018 Grammy Awards -- is just around the corner, which means it's time to think about who might take home trophies this year. The Boot's readers and staff have made their winners predictions.

The 2018 Grammys will feature nine country-, Americana-, bluegrass- and folk-specific categories, as well as a few other-genre categories in which country artists are competing. Below, find out who The Boot's readers think will take home each award at the big show, and how their predictions compare to our staff's guesses. We'll update this post with the real winners as they are announced, as a fun comparison.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place in New York City on Sunday (Jan. 28). The Late Late Show host James Corden will host the televised ceremony, which will begin at 7:30PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will begin at 3PM ET and be available to stream online.

2018 Grammy Awards Predictions: The Boot Readers vs. Staff

Best Country Album

Readers: Cosmic Hallelujah , Kenny Chesney

Staff: From A Room: Volume 1 , Chris Stapleton

Winner:

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Readers: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

Staff: "Drinkin' Problem," Midland

Winner:

Best Country Solo Performance

Readers: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

Staff: "Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt

Winner:

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Readers: "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne

Staff: "Better Man," Little Big Town

Winner:

Best Americana Album

Readers: Brand New Day , The Mavericks

Staff: The Nashville Sound , Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Winner:

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Readers: "I Wish You Well," The Mavericks

Staff: "It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White

Winner:

Best American Roots Performance

Readers: "I Never Cared for You," Alison Krauss

Staff: "Arkansas Farmboy," Glen Campbell

Winner:

Best Bluegrass Album

Readers: Laws of Gravity , The Infamous Stringdusters

Staff: Universal Favorite , Noam Pikelny

Winner:

Best Folk Album

Readers: The Laughing Apple , Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Staff: You Don't Own Me Anymore , Secret Sisters

Winner: