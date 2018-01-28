2018 Grammy Awards Winners List

The Recording Academy will crown 2018's Grammy Awards winners on Sunday (Jan. 28). The 60th annual Grammys ceremony is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City; the televised ceremony will begin at 7:30PM ET on CBS, and even more awards will be handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which begins at 3PM ET.

Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced in late November. Although no country, Americana, bluegrass or folk artists received nominations in the four all-genre categories -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- a few names popped up in other genre-specific categories in addition to the country-, Americana-, bluegrass- and folk-specific categories.

A full list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk 2018 Grammy Awards nominees is below. The Boot will update this story as winners are revealed.

2018 Grammy Awards Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Winners

Country-, Americana-, Bluegrass- and Folk-Specific Categories

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah , Kenny Chesney

Heart Break , Lady Antebellum

The Breaker , Little Big Town

Life Changes , Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 , Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Better Man," Little Big Town

"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt

"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland

"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt

"Losing You," Alison Krauss

"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use a Love Song," Maren Morris

"Either Way," Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man," Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good," Lady Antebellum

"Better Man," Little Big Town -- WINNER

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood , Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day , Brent Cobb

Beast Epic , Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound , Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- WINNER

Brand New Day , The Mavericks

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Cumberland Gap," David Rawlings

"I Wish You Well," The Mavericks

"If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- WINNER

"It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White

"My Only True Friend," Gregg Allman

Best American Roots Performance

"Killer Diller Blues," Alabama Shakes -- WINNER

"Let My Mother Live," Blind Boys of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy," Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way," Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared for You," Alison Krauss

Best Bluegrass Album

Fiddlers Dream , Michael Cleveland

Laws of Gravity , The Infamous Stringdusters -- WINNER

Original , Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite , Noam Pikelny

All the Rage -- In Concert Volume 1 [Live] , Rhonda Vincent and the Rage -- WINNER

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness , Aimee Mann -- WINNER

Semper Femina , Laura Marling

The Queen of Hearts , Offa Rex

You Don't Own Me Anymore , Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple , Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Other Categories Featuring Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Artists

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson

"Praying," Kesha

"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga

"What About Us," Pink

"Shape of You," Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If , The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit , Alex Han

Mount Royal , Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype , Jeff Lorber Fusion -- WINNER

Bad Hombre , Antonio Sanchez

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Best of the Collingsworth Family -- Volume 1 , The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus , Larry Cordle

Resurrection , Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope , Reba McEntire -- WINNER

Hope for All Nations , Karen Peck & New River

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"City of Stars," Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone

"How Far I'll Go," Auli'i Cravalho -- WINNER

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)," Zayn & Taylor Swift

"Never Give Up," Sia

"Stand Up for Something," Andra Day Feat. Common