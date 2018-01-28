2018 Grammy Awards Winners List
The Recording Academy will crown 2018's Grammy Awards winners on Sunday (Jan. 28). The 60th annual Grammys ceremony is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City; the televised ceremony will begin at 7:30PM ET on CBS, and even more awards will be handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which begins at 3PM ET.
Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards were announced in late November. Although no country, Americana, bluegrass or folk artists received nominations in the four all-genre categories -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist -- a few names popped up in other genre-specific categories in addition to the country-, Americana-, bluegrass- and folk-specific categories.
A full list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk 2018 Grammy Awards nominees is below. The Boot will update this story as winners are revealed.
2018 Grammy Awards Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Winners
Country-, Americana-, Bluegrass- and Folk-Specific Categories
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton -- WINNER
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Better Man," Little Big Town
"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton -- WINNER
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance
"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Losing You," Alison Krauss
"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
"I Could Use a Love Song," Maren Morris
"Either Way," Chris Stapleton -- WINNER
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
"It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne
"My Old Man," Zac Brown Band
"You Look Good," Lady Antebellum
"Better Man," Little Big Town -- WINNER
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood, Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day, Brent Cobb
Beast Epic, Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- WINNER
Brand New Day, The Mavericks
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
"Cumberland Gap," David Rawlings
"I Wish You Well," The Mavericks
"If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- WINNER
"It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell Feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White
"My Only True Friend," Gregg Allman
Best American Roots Performance
"Killer Diller Blues," Alabama Shakes -- WINNER
"Let My Mother Live," Blind Boys of Alabama
"Arkansas Farmboy," Glen Campbell
"Steer Your Way," Leonard Cohen
"I Never Cared for You," Alison Krauss
Best Bluegrass Album
Fiddlers Dream, Michael Cleveland
Laws of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters -- WINNER
Original, Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny
All the Rage -- In Concert Volume 1 [Live], Rhonda Vincent and the Rage -- WINNER
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness, Aimee Mann -- WINNER
Semper Femina, Laura Marling
The Queen of Hearts, Offa Rex
You Don't Own Me Anymore, Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple, Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Other Categories Featuring Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Artists
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," Pink
"Shape of You," Ed Sheeran -- WINNER
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If, The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit, Alex Han
Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion -- WINNER
Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Best of the Collingsworth Family -- Volume 1, The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus, Larry Cordle
Resurrection, Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, Reba McEntire -- WINNER
Hope for All Nations, Karen Peck & New River
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"City of Stars," Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone
"How Far I'll Go," Auli'i Cravalho -- WINNER
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)," Zayn & Taylor Swift
"Never Give Up," Sia
"Stand Up for Something," Andra Day Feat. Common
