2018 Watson Christmas Fund Set Goal

The John S. Watson Christmas Fund is once again raising money to provide South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates. The fund, in its 82nd year, has raised its goal to $30,000 in order to meet the increased need in Berkshire County.

A total of 969 people were provided with food and clothing certificates last year, and those figures are up approximately 10 percent over the previous year. Donations are now being accepted at all Berkshire Bank south county branches. If you would like to help out, checks should be made payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" should include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in the local news publications and here on WSBS radio. The fund’s annual WSBS Radio-thon will take place on Friday, Dec. 7 for those wishing to make a donation that way.

