The 25th Annual Winter Outerwear Drive is taking place this month at the schools in Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills Regional School Districts and the Rudolph Steiner School, churches and synagogues in South County, Berkshire South Regional Community Center, Barnbrook Realty, Aubuchon Hardware and Trustco Bank at the Price Chopper Plaza in Great Barrington. All of these locations will be collecting items for the Outerwear Drive.

Accepted donations include coats, hats, mittens/gloves, scarves, boots, snow pants, warm clothing, blankets, etc. You are asked to check that clothes are unstained, not torn, and do not have mildew and that zippers are working (in wearable condition).

The item donations will be dropped off on Friday, Oct 26 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Berkshire South, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington.

Distribution of items will be on Saturday, Oct 27 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Sunday, Oct 28 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Berkshire South.

For more information and questions call Susan Happ at (413) 229 -8754, ext. 387 or you can email Susan at: shapp@sbrsd.org