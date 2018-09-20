2nd Annual Community At Bat Game & Auction

Check out the second annual Community At Bat, September 30, at Memorial Field Park in Great Barrington - a fun Sunday afternoon of slow pitch softball, snacks, and friends in support of the CDC of South Berkshire. The family-friendly, community event will include a homerun derby, two softball teams captained by Great Barrington Town Manager Jennifer Tabakin and CDCSB Board President Jim Harwood, first pitch thrown out by Andrea Harrington Democratic Nominee for District Attorney, game announcing by State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and yours truly from WSBS, a raffle and auction supporting CDCSB, food for sale by the Sheffield Kiwanis, and fun for the entire family.

Want to play in the game??

You can register as a participant HERE and spend the afternoon playing slow pitch softball with a great group of people while wearing your new Community At Bat t-shirt.

Want to watch the game??

Show up to Memorial Field Park in Great Barrington at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday September 30 with your cheering voices. It is free to watch the game. There will be food and raffle tickets for sale.

*No pets allowed at the game.

In addition, the Community At Bat Raffle and Auction is live! You can enter to win gift cards to local businesses, products from Main Street shops, and a vacation in Mexico! Click here to learn more about the raffle and here to learn more about the auction . The winners will be selected at the game. You don't have to be present to win.

