$3.9 Million Grant Towards Trail Projects to Include Berkshires

Via a press release from Mass.gov :

BOSTON - Recognizing the benefits trail networks provide residents and communities, the Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $3,940,000 in grants to fund design, construction, and maintenance for 75 trail projects throughout the Commonwealth. The grants, which will benefit projects located in over 60 communities, are being awarded through the Recreational Trails Program and state capital funds.

“The Commonwealth’s network of trails offer residents and visitors outdoor recreational opportunities, while also serving as connections between regions and communities,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These grants will aid local organizations, municipalities, and other stakeholders in their efforts to build and maintain trails throughout Massachusetts.”

“Massachusetts is home to thousands of miles of trails, and by providing these critical funds, our administration is able to make significant progress in further improving our trail system,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Our Administration continues to foster partnerships with local leaders throughout Massachusetts to increase public access to the Commonwealth’s vast natural resources.”

What does this mean for The Berkshires?

It means a lot, actually. According to Senator Adam Hinds, multiple western MA cities and towns -- including the Berkshires -- will see work being done as part of the grant.

"We are working to make western Massachusetts a premiere destination for outdoor recreational activities," said Hinds in a statement. "In that effort, I'm so pleased that trail projects throughout the region are announced for design, construction, and maintenance of trail projects.

"Whether you are walking, hiking, mountain biking or snowmobiling I’m thrilled these regional groups are partnering with DCR to build and maintain excellent multi-use trails in the Berkshires and across western Mass."

Those western Massachusetts cities and towns include: Pittsfield, Charlemont, Cheshire, Chesterfield, Conway, East Otis, Great Barrington, Hawley, Sandisfield, Savoy and Williamstown.

State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier shares in Hinds' excitement as this will only expand the outdoor horizons of the local community.

“The outdoor recreational options in Berkshire County are great for all of our residents, but they also have great potential as an economic sector in our economy,” Farley-Bouvier said. “We all know that tourists flock here for the cultural attractions. As we make investments in trail-making and maintenance, we are beginning to expand the opportunities for the outdoor recreational economy to blossom here as well.”