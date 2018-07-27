$3 Million Ticketed For the Berkshires

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Awards, providing more than $32 million across 41 projects, which will benefit 59 communities. These awards will enable communities to address local needs by pursuing a variety of housing, community, and economic development projects.

CDBG is a competitive grant program designed to help small cities and towns meet a broad range of community development needs.

According to the administration's announcement , here are the towns in and near the Berkshires that will benefit:

Adams will receive $550,000 to provide renovations to the Memorial School facility.

Cheshire and New Marlborough will receive $998,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance to 25 units.

Chesterfield, Cummington, Goshen, Peru, Plainfield and Worthington will receive $870,158 to provide housing rehabilitation assistance to 12 units, planning for a senior center and to provide childcare assistance, elder services and a food pantry.

Monterey, Sandisfield and Egremont will receive $1,025,550 for housing rehabilitation for 19 units.

North Adams will receive $825,000 for targeted demolition, park improvements, and design for Ashland Street, planning for Eagle Street and a theater feasibility study and social services.