3 Versus 3 Soccer Tournament

Coming up this Saturday the Monument Cup Soccer Committee will host a three versus three soccer tournament for youth players in the U10, U12 & U14 age groups, in both boys and girls divisions. All teams are guaranteed at least three matches. The entry fee is $100 per team and each division is limited to 16 teams so apply now. For more information and/or registration forms go here or call Matt Naventi at (413) 243-1559.

About Monument Cup

The Monument Cup was built in 1998 with the idea that short sided games are the best way to teach individual skills in an exciting format. Over the years, that vision has proven itself to be true as more and more teams have come for a fun filled day of soccer that is a different experience than full team tournaments.

The Monument Cup is a 3 v 3 Youth Soccer Tournament held each year at Monument Mountain Regional High School (MMRHS) located in Great Barrington,MA and sponsored by The Monument Cup Soccer Committee, an entity created to promote the experience of soccer in the area.