’30 Rock’ Revival Possible, Says Jane Krakowski

Former 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski says a revival is possible.

The 49-year-old actress said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday that there's "definitely been talk" of bringing back the NBC series.

"[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show," Krakowski said Sunday.

"There's definitely been talk and conversations [about the cast]," she added. "I know it's something the fans would love and we would love."

Krakowski discussed the possibility while supporting 30 Rock creator Tina Fey at the opening night of Mean Girls on Broadway. Krakowski said 30 Rock remains a highlight of her career, more than five years after the sitcom ended.

"We all say over and over again that working on that show was probably the best experience we're ever going to have in our careers, as far as creativity goes," the star said. "We're still so proud of the writing and the great characters."

"Right now, [reboots are] the trend," she added. "And I would be thrilled if the trend continued over into 30 Rock ."

Fey also discussed the possibility of a revival in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event.

"Oh my gosh. We'll see. When would we know? We would know by May," she said, referencing the NBC upfronts. "If there was a great idea for a reboot, we'd find out in May.

30 Rock had a seven-season run from 2006 to 2013. The series starred Fey, Krakowski, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved