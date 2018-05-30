$30,000 RAISED TOWARD RESTORATION

The 120-year-old Kilbon Memorial Fountain, featuring the face of Stockbridge Indian Chief Konkapot, is ready to be lifted by crane onto the back of a flatbed truck and hauled to the restoration shop of Verne Tower in Richmond.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that once renewed, the fountain will return to the First Congregational Church Park, hopefully in time for a rededication during Lee’s Founders Day Weekend in September.

Konkapot was the leader of the Stockbridge Indians, a Mohican tribe from New York that settled in the area. The 15-member restoration committee needed just two months to raise nearly $30,000 toward the repair and cleansing of the historic marble fountain that sits next to Lee Memorial Town Hall.

Committee Chairman Garth Story said the capital campaign of a town-wide mailing and other solicitations since mid-March exceeded expectations in a surprisingly short period of time.