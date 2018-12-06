49 Unit Mixed-Income Rental Project Update

Great Barrington, MA — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) has received all necessary zoning and environmental permits for a new 49-unit mixed-income rental project at 910 Main Street in Great Barrington, clearing the way for funding applications to the State to begin construction.

The Planning Board issued a 40R Smart Growth Overlay District Permit on Nov. 8; The Select Board issued a Water Quality District Special Permit on Nov. 26; The Conservation Commission approved a Notice of Intent Order of Conditions on Nov. 28. With these permits in hand, the CDC anticipates being invited into the Feb. 2019 Application Round for project funding with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

“The project is completely aligned with both town priorities and the real ground-level demands of Berkshire County. It is important to us that the project is in the center of town, taking advantage of town utilities and creating a walk-to-work community.” Jennifer Tabakin, Great Barrington Town Manager

The project includes the new construction of 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments: 40 affordable and 9 market-rate. Rents are expected to be less than half that of other recent and proposed apartment developments. All units will be “Net Zero ready” energy efficient and will be made from green building materials. Common areas include a community gathering space with a kitchen, a playground, a community garden and laundry facilities. Approximately 6.5 acres of the 8.7 acre site will be permanently conserved open space.

“The need for these units is wide and deep, and the Smart Growth Overlay District was designed precisely for this kind of development: high-density affordable housing within walking distance to shopping, health services, public transportation and downtown businesses. What a wonderful opportunity to work with the town to provide critically needed housing for our working families,” said Tim Geller, Executive Director of CDCSB.

The development team for 910 Main Affordable Housing includes: Co-sponsor Way Finders, Inc. of Springfield, MA, architect Nick Elton of Elton and Hampton Architects, civil engineering by White Engineering, Berkshire Housing Development Corporation as the management agent, and MBL Housing and Development of Amherst, MA as Development Consultant. Project construction will depend on the timing of funding from Mass. DHCD and is anticipated for either the spring of 2020 or 2021.

CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in the southern Berkshires. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units and leveraged over $36 million in private and public funding.

As a nonprofit organization, CDCSB actively seeks support for its many ongoing projects and programs. To make a donation or for further information about CDCSB, go here or call 413-528-7788.

(press release sent to WSBS from the CDCSB for online and on-air use)