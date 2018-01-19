5 Reasons to Volunteer at the Land Trust Event this Saturday

It's becoming that time of year where local towns are holding cleanup sessions of their properties. Sheffield will be tackling land cleanup this Saturday, January 20th.

Here is the cleanup information from a press release that WSBS received from the Sheffield Land Trust for on air and online use.

Beginning at 9am on 1/20/18, the Sheffield Land Trust will hold a Property Clean-up Day led by volunteers Neal Chamberlain and Bob Kilmer, taking advantage of the better visibility and access possible in winter without leaves and other vegetation.

The first priority is getting rid of old debris on the property, then cutting and removing old barbed wire, and finally cutting back bittersweet on trees along the roadside if there is time.

The more people who are there the more that can be accomplished, so come on out if you are feeling cabin fever and want to get out and do some good work in the fresh air!

The event will be held rain (snow) or shine so dress warmly and bring good work gloves. Other useful things to bring include wire cutters, lopping shears, brush clippers or small saws. if you don’t have any tools, just bring yourself.

Directions: Rte. 7A bridges are closed, so from Sheffield, going south on Rte. 7, turn right (west) onto Clayton Rd. Pass through the stop sign on East Main St. Turn left onto Ashley Falls Rd. / Rte. 7A and go 0.25 mile. Park on the roadside by the Herb Barn entrance.

For more information, call Neal at (860) 671-0494 or email at nealchamberlain@gmail.com.

Here are 5 reasons to volunteer at the property cleanup event (in no particular order):

(1) Improving the look and well being of Southern Berkshire land

(2) Community coming together for the greater good

(3) A great way to get some exercise during these cold winter months

(4) The positive feeling you receive from volunteering & doing good for others

(5) A great way to curb cabin fever