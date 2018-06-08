53 Second Video of a Bear in My Manager’s Yard
It truly is bear season! This video was taken this morning at 8:04 from WSBS Station Manager Dave Isby's wife's (Conny) cell phone. Conny and the bear were only about 10 feet apart from one another. They took a glance at each other and luckily went their separate ways.
They say look both ways when crossing the street but when leaving your house make sure you take a good look around especially if you have little ones. The bears are truly out and about as evident from this video
(despite the title, the bear traveled to many yards, not just Dave and Conny's)