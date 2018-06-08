53 Second Video of a Bear in My Manager’s Yard

It truly is bear season! This video was taken this morning at 8:04 from WSBS Station Manager Dave Isby's wife's (Conny) cell phone. Conny and the bear were only about 10 feet apart from one another. They took a glance at each other and luckily went their separate ways.

They say look both ways when crossing the street but when leaving your house make sure you take a good look around especially if you have little ones. The bears are truly out and about as evident from this video