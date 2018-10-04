84th Annual Harvest Festival This Weekend

The 84th annual Harvest Festival will be taking place this Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (both days) at the Berkshire Botanical Garden located on routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge.

There is much to do at the Harvest Festival that you and the family probably wont even know where to begin. Some of the activities taking place during this two day event include live music, crafts, delicious food that is 100% local, a haunted house (I would pick that right away), a silent auction taking place on Oct. 6 only, a plant sale, huge tag sale, a farmers market, pony rides, Harvey the mini pig (he'll be doing tricks for treats) and more (see more below).

In addition, there will be nearly 100 regional vendors. Plus WSBS will be broadcasting live with the prize wheel on Saturday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Make sure you come visit us and take your shot at winning a prize (it's free to spin). The Harvest Festival is sure to be a hit for the entire family. We'll see you there!

(article images taken from the Berkshire Botanical Garden's Facebook page )