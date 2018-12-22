A ‘90210’ Revival (With the Original Cast!) Is in the Works

Oh Beverly Hills, how we missed you.

Deadline reports that the signature ’90s teen soap, Beverly Hills 90210 , is potentially returning to the screen in a revival series that would include many of the old show’s stars:

A reboot featuring a number of original cast members including Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris is being pitched to broadcast and streaming networks with multiple buyers interested, sources said.

As that indicates, the pitch is still just that; no one’s bought it yet, and there’s no pilot, much less a confirmed series. But the stars are onboard and work is being done.

This would not be the first attempt to revive 90210 for a new (and also old) generation; a CW series simply called 90210 ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Although that was mostly based on new characters, a few of the originals — including Jennie Garth’s Kelly and Shannen Doherty’s Brenda — did appear during the first two seasons.

Though they don’t have a ton of details, Deadline reports that this new-new- 90210 will not be a “traditional reboot” and that potentially the actors could play “exaggerated versions of themselves.” I’m not sure what that means, but I do know is this: As long as Jason Priestley still has that hair and those sideburns we’re good.