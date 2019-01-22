A Benefit Concert Has Been Rescheduled

The One World Concert was originally scheduled for this past Sunday, January 20th, however Mother Nature had her own agenda by sending us a severe dose of winter weather which forced the postponement of this fund raiser as all proceeds benefit the Berkshire Immigrant Center in Pittsfield.

A bevy of performers will take center stage including Klezmer music featuring Paul Green on clarinet and pianist Dr. Alan Gold, Latin jazz by Dave Bartley, Dave Christopolis, Lowell LaPorte and Aaron Dean, samba band Viva Quetzal, story telling and dancing from Kusika, a group from Williams College in Williamstown, Suite Populaire Espagnole music courtesy of Manuel de Falla, Beth Craig and Marjorie Rahima Holstein, Indian music by Devesh and Veena Chandra plus folk music by Alice and larry Spatz featuring the Kids 4 Harmony String Ensemble.

Singer James Taylor and his wife, Kim have also donated two terrific gifts that will be auctioned off during intermission featuring our very own Bay State Representative Smitty Pignatelli as the guest auctioneer and State Senator Adam Hinds will serve as the emcee.

This event has now been rescheduled for Sunday, February 10th at The Trinity Church located at 88 Walker Street in "lovely" Lenox. Showtime is set for 3 pm. Advance tickets at $50 a piece can still be purchased by mailing your check to Berkshire Immigrant Center, 67 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please include the words "concert tickets" on the memo line. You can also purchase tickets by logging on here . Please indicate the words "concert tickets" at the "Special Instructions" prompt.

If you have any more questions, please e mail Sheryl Lechner by using this link regarding your previous ticket purchase or donation. BIC's mission is to welcome new immigrants and refugees as donations provide them with the tools and services to integrate themselves into the fabric of their respective communities as they will be able to achieve family success and financial stability.

the One World Concert committee includes famed cellist Yo Yo Ma, Marjorie Rahima Hohlstein, BIC Development Coordinator Sheryl Lechner, Eric Korenman, Pamela Rich and Marianne Poutasse. For more information, call (413) 445-4881, extension 14 or (413) 446-3468.

The following has been obtained from a series of press releases sent to WSBS for air during our Community Bulletin Board segments throughout our broadcast day.