A Celebration Of W.E.B. DuBois’ Legacy

Leah Penniman and Ed Whifield will deliver the 38th annual E.F. Schumacher lecture in conjunction with W.E.B. Dubois' 150th birthday celebration on Saturday, October 27th from 1 to 5 pm at St. James Place, located at 352 Main St. in Great Barrington. This event is presented by The Schumacher Center for a new economics in partnership with Multicultural Bridge.

Ms. Penniman is the co-founder of the organization Soul Fire Farm and holds an MA degree in Science Education and a BA in Environment Science and International Development from Clark University and has won numerous awards for her teaching and lecturing accomplishments....Mr.Whitfield is the co-founder and co-managing Director of the Fund for Democratic Communities as he was also involved in labor, community organization and peace work since the late 1960's....He also assisted in the formation of The Southern Grassroots Economies Project.

Both speakers will focus on W.E.B. DuBois' legacy as he was a true advocate that fought for the rights of marginalized people. He also co-founded the NAACP, The Niagara Movement and is credited with countless influential works of scholarship.

Tickets are available at $25 per person and can be purchased on line....Log on to www.centerforneweconomics.org or call The Schumacher Center at (413) 528-1717. They accept cash, checks, credit cards and BerkShares local currency.