A Christmas Carol Anniversary

"A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens was first published in London on this date in 1843. The timeless tale of a miser's encounter with Spirits of Christmases Past, Present and Yet to Come and his ultimate redemption on Christmas Day has been told and retold many times in many ways in its 174 years. Even Mickey Mouse and the Muppets have taken their turns.

My favorite movie version has always been the 1951 version starring Alistair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge. Maybe it's because that was the first version I saw while growing up, or maybe because it was a British production that always seemed to ring true, but to me Sim IS Scrooge. Watching it on Christmas Eve has become one of my holiday traditions.

I also own a few copies of the book, including a nicely annotated version that helps explain some of the "Britishisms" and references to life in Dickensian England. While I'm sure his old self would have none of it, I'll say "Happy Anniversary, Mr. Scrooge!" And, as Tiny Tim observed in closing Dickens' story , "God Bless Us, Every One!"