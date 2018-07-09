A Collection of Collections in Copake Falls

"Local Collections by Local Collectors" brings together an eclectic selection of collections that have been compiled by residents of the Roe Jan area and items that have been donated to the Society's archive. A note from the Society calls the urge to collect "one of human nature’s most natural instincts, as people are constantly gathering objects and classifying them with their own personal system." Peter Cipkowski, President of the RJHS, says “In the end, our human desire to collect may be an instinctual way of telling our stories and preserving our culture, not only for ourselves but also for generations to come.” I just did it for enjoyment (and the possibility of someday owning a unique "instant retirement fund" piece--which never happened).