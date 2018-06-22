A Concert Featuring The Berkshires Best Singer/Songwiter

Bobby Sweet's talents have truly reached far beyond local borders as you can see him perform in his very own backyard for an 8:00 P.M. show at The Sandisfield Arts Center on Saturday June 30. Sweet's New Folk/Americana style has been compared to the likes of Jackson Browne, John Prine, Guy Clark and a "countrified" Bruce Springsteen.

It's your chance to see a live show featuring an engaging story teller and a dynamic, local performer who is a 6th generation musician who began his musical career performing in his father's band since he was seven years old. He has also shared the stage with such musical legends as Arlo Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Vince Gill and Jonathan Edwards.

You can more information and complete details by going here