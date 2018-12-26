A Concert That Takes You Back In Time

Cap off 2018 with a unique and enlightening presentation as Crescendo will present "Sublime Love" A Celebration Of The Life Of Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz as this live show features an assorted selection of sacred and secular cantatas with vocal compositions by Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco, Manuel de Zumaya and Juan Padilla that will truly bring you back in time to the 1600's.

The show will also feature a vocal ensemble featuring sopranos Salome Sandoval and Malina Rauschenfels, tenor Roman Testroet recorder Hideki Yamaya and Christine Gevert will pull double duty by playing the organ and directing this performance.

Also called "The 10th Muse" and "Mexican Phoenix" De la Cruz is considered one of the finest poets of the Spanish New World Golden Age and this presentation will focus on narrations of her life story, excerpts of her poetry plus images and paintings from that fascinating moment in world history.

You have two opportunities to see this extravagant show, this Friday, December 28th at St. James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington. Showtime is at 6 pm. Another extra performance has been added on Saturday afternoon at 3 on December 29th in neighboring Lakeville, Connecticut at The Trinity Church located at 484 Lime Rock Road. You can purchase your tickets on line by going here or call 1-860-435-4866.