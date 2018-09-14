A Cool Exhibit In Columbia County

Mike Fallon owns the famous Copake Auction House in Columbia county and he is proud to present a special tour of an exhibit entitled "Local Collectors and Local Collections" on Sunday, September 23rd at The Roeliff Jansen Museum located on route 344 and Miles Road in the historic hamlet of Copake Falls.

These collections tend to reflect personal interests and mark meaningful, historical events as they provide a significant and irreplaceable window into the past ..It is truly a stroll down memory lane and you are invited to take a look for yourself.

The free event begins at 2 pm and features other local collectors as they share their contributions on various objects that still have a significant place in American history.

For more information on this momentous blast from the past, log on to their web site, www.roeliffjansenhs.org