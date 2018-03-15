A Different Take on the National Student Walkout

Students at schools all across the country took part in National School Walkout day on Wednesday. The act of protest was prompted by last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida which claimed 17 lives. In South Berkshire, Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington participated. So did students at the Berkshire Waldorf High School.

At 10 A.M. Wednesday, the entire student body from the school in Stockbridge marched in silence from the school to the lawn of the Stockbridge Library. They spread out tarps in the snow and lay in silence, staging a 17 minute "die in". Two students also stood silently nearby holding a sign that read, "Fear has no place in schools."

Berkshire Waldorf Faculty Chair Stephen Sagarin expressed pride in the students, saying that members of the school's faculty, staff and board that were on hand, as well as members of the Library's staff and board, were "moved to tears" by the students' actions.