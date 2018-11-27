A Festive Family Event Takes Place In Pittsfield This Weekend

Here is another prime example to shop LOCAL for the holiday season....Start off December by attending the annual Zion Lutheran Church winter craft fair and cookie walk which takes place this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. The church is located at 74 First Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The public is invited to participate in one-stop shopping as a variety of crafters, artists and vendors will be available in the facility's recently renovated and fully accessible Common Room as the parlor will also be set up a holiday tag sale during this four hour extravaganza.

Bring your appetite as a bake sale will also be set up and they will be serving up hot soup to keep you warm. Admission to this event is free and you don't need to worry about paying for parking as there will be plenty of space available at the public lot across the street.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you still have time to submit an application. Just go here and click on the link on their home page where it says "vendor application"