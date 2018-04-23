A Few Tips on Preventing Facial Injuries

Recently on the WSBS "Let's Talk" program we spoke with local dentist Dr. Casey Jones and she informed us that April is National Facial Protection Month and about the importance of protecting your mouth and face especially in the world of sports.

Dr. Jones mentioned that the American Dental Association recommends wearing a custom mouth guard for acrobats, basketball, boxing, field hockey, football, gymnastics, handball, ice hockey, skateboarding, skiing, soccer, martial arts, wrestling, biking....anything that might result in injury to the mouth. Some sports require a mouth guard and others don't but for the ones that don't, keep in mind that prevention is key.

When purchasing a mouth guard for a child, you have to purchase a new one each season due to the fact that the child and their teeth are constantly growing. For an adult, the same mouth guard can last for years. Signs of wear is the signal that you'll need to update the mouth guard.

If a tooth gets knocked out, stay calm and do not try to put it back in because you could damage the adult tooth that is still growing below the gums. If it is a permanent tooth, pick up the tooth by the crown. Try not to touch the root, gently rinse it and place it back where it came from right away if you can. Hold it in place by gently biting on a handkerchief or something soft to hold it. Call your dentist right away and try to see them within the hour.