A Film Festival Awaits You In Columbia County

Columbia county's premier annual fall cultural event is ready to present their 19th year of showing a unique catalogue of movies at the Crandall Theatre, located at 48 Main Street in Chatham, New York as tickets for the 2 day FilmColumbia 2018 will be available for purchase to the general public on Saturday, October 13th....The all-day presentations will commence on October 19th and 20th.

A special tribute to actor Brian Cox will also be featured as the festival takes time to honor a local celebrity with ties to the county....Cox has appeared in over 200 movies and TV shows as he is currently starring in the HBO series "Succession" and has resided in Columbia county since 1965. Four of his films will be screened throughout this 2 day event.

The agenda features a screening of over 50 world class national and independent movies and upon the conclusion of each showing, a question and answer session will take place featuring special tributes and events with acclaimed artists

You can plan accordingly by checking out the complete FilmColumbia 2018 line-up...Log on their web site for more details....www.filmcolumbia.org

About The Crandell Theatre: This legendary venue was built in 1926 by Walter S. Crandell and began as a vaudeville house before showing feature films to the general public....It is the largest and oldest theatre in Columbia County that seats 534 patrons. Their current mission is to show mainstream and independent films on a daily basis as they strive to become a cornerstone of culture throughout the Eastern New York community....You can also become a member, supporter or sustainer as your donation will continue to keep this historic edifice as an affordable place for entertainment and enrichment where individuals and families can watch an eclectic genre of movies in the heart of Chatham's Main Street....For more information, log on to their web site www.crandelltheatre.org