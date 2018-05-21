A Good Time for a Great Cause

The ALS Association and funny4fund$.com present a comedy fundraiser featuring some of New England’s best comedians. It’s to benefit Eric Borezoski’s ALS care fund & it’s coming up this Friday May 25 at Crissey Farm, 426 Stockbridge Rd., Great Barrington.

According to the ALS Association, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Also known commonly as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70. Although there is not yet a cure or treatment that halts or reverses ALS, scientists have made significant progress in learning more about this disease.