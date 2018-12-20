A Great Way To Close Out 2018

The Berkshire Bach Society will feature a live performance on New Year's eve featuring Eugene Drucker, founder of the Emerson String Quartet and the Berkshire Bach ensemble as they will present the works of Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Corelli, Tellerman and the 2 Brandeburghs.

This is a terrific way to conclude 2018 as the audience will be captivated by an array of classical music at it's best and you can be there front row and center as the 6 pm show will be showcased at the legendary Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington. Tickets are available at the box office or call (413) 528-0100. You can also take advantage of a discount towards your admission by logging on here

The performance will last for over 2 hours and there will be an intermission. A complete program of the show is also available for viewing by going to their website . This presentation is also co-sponsored by Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and by The Charles and Mildred Schnurmacher Foundation.