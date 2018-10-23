A Halloween Bash This Weekend At The Great Barrington VFW

Get ready for a "SCARY" good time as South county is gearing up for the BEST Halloween party ever and the place to be this Friday night is at The Great Barrington VFW located off route 7 at 800 South Main Street as Blind Smudge will also take center stage to provide live entertainment for all ghosts and goblins in attendance. The get together begins at 8 pm and ends at 11:30 pm on October 26th.

A $5 cover gets you in the house and you must be 21 or older to attend....You are encouraged to arrive in costume as prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, so get creative and show off your "ghoulish" efforts as October 31st is right around the corner.

For more information on this get together where you can dance to "The Monster Mash", and mingle with assorted "creatures of the night", call (413) 528-9701 or head over to the Facebook page VFWJamesAModoloPost8348.