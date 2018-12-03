A Holiday Blast From The Past

The Great Barrington Historical Society is proud to present their premiere showing of an old fashioned Christmas this Saturday, December 8th from 4 to 8 pm. The event will take place at the historic Wheeler Farmstead, located at 817 South Main Street in Great Barrington.

This is a perfect supplementary visit after you check out the annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll on Main Street earlier in the afternoon as you will be educated on the origin of Tannenbaum (aka The Christmas tree) from the colonial to Victorian eras. There will also be a celebration of chocolate featuring delectable refreshments to satisfy your sweet tooth and you can also par take in modern day traditions of the holiday.

Visitors are also invited to stop by their unique gift shop as your stop-over to both locations in the city will complete your holiday shopping in a matter of hours. This truly is a perfect way to avoid the last-minute Christmas rush and you'll shop local at the same time as your spending money will regenerate the economy right here in south county. The exhibit will continue running until January of 2019. Admission is free.

For more information, call (413) 591-8702.