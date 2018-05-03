A Home Run Derby will be held in South County
The annual UMEYAA event will be held on Saturday, May 19th at Mount Everett High School's softball fields from 9 am to 4 pm.
First place trophies will be awarded for all individual and team divisions. In addition, one male and female winner will receive a $25 gift certificate to Dick's Sporting Goods.
The cost to participate is $10 for adults and students partake for half price, five dollars.
Concession stands will also be open as all local residents are welcome to watch some exciting UME softball action right in their very own back yard.