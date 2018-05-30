A Loaded Schedule of Events at Relay for Life

Relay of Life of Berkshire County will be returning to Monument Mountain Regional High School on June 22nd and June 23rd. Below is the rundown of events and activities that will be taking place at this year's annual Relay gathering. Relay for Life is free and open to the public.

Friday June 22nd

Noon - Arrivals and set-up

6:00 P.M. - Opening Ceremony

Survivor Walk/Caregiver Lap

Survivor Dinner

6:15 P.M. - Unwind with the sounds of Pete Apple

7:30 P.M. - BINGO

9:00 P.M. - Luminaria Ceremony - HOPE/CURE along with testimonials, stories and tributes

10:30 P.M. - Have a ROCKIN' good time with live music by Whiskey City

Saturday June 23rd

Midnight - Overnight viewing of The Wizard of Oz (this year's theme is "there's no place like hope") Grab your popcorn (from Team Eric) and join the crowd under the tent event.

Midnight - 6:00 A.M. - Poker Laps - Walk and Win!

7:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. - Pancake Breakfast - Team Eric

9:00 A.M. - Team Theme Lap

10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. - Paint and Sip with Cancer Terminators

10:30 A.M. - Midnight Alarm - get in (fire) gear with Gardino's Gang

10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - Get a new look and donate hair to Pantene's Beautiful Lengths program. You bring your head of hair and Rita and Stephanie will do the rest!

11:30 A.M. - Be amazed and mystified by Magician Ellen Swan Mazzer

12:00 P.M. - Mr. and Mrs. Munchkin - Dress to impress the wizard!

12:30 P.M. - Golf Ball Drop

1:00 P.M. - Closing Ceremony - Butterfly Release

1:15 P.M. - Basket Winners posted

You can find more Berkshire County Relay for Life information by going here