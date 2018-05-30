A Loaded Schedule of Events at Relay for Life
Relay of Life of Berkshire County will be returning to Monument Mountain Regional High School on June 22nd and June 23rd. Below is the rundown of events and activities that will be taking place at this year's annual Relay gathering. Relay for Life is free and open to the public.
Friday June 22nd
Noon - Arrivals and set-up
6:00 P.M. - Opening Ceremony
Survivor Walk/Caregiver Lap
Survivor Dinner
6:15 P.M. - Unwind with the sounds of Pete Apple
7:30 P.M. - BINGO
9:00 P.M. - Luminaria Ceremony - HOPE/CURE along with testimonials, stories and tributes
10:30 P.M. - Have a ROCKIN' good time with live music by Whiskey City
Saturday June 23rd
Midnight - Overnight viewing of The Wizard of Oz (this year's theme is "there's no place like hope") Grab your popcorn (from Team Eric) and join the crowd under the tent event.
Midnight - 6:00 A.M. - Poker Laps - Walk and Win!
7:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. - Pancake Breakfast - Team Eric
9:00 A.M. - Team Theme Lap
10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. - Paint and Sip with Cancer Terminators
10:30 A.M. - Midnight Alarm - get in (fire) gear with Gardino's Gang
10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. - Get a new look and donate hair to Pantene's Beautiful Lengths program. You bring your head of hair and Rita and Stephanie will do the rest!
11:30 A.M. - Be amazed and mystified by Magician Ellen Swan Mazzer
12:00 P.M. - Mr. and Mrs. Munchkin - Dress to impress the wizard!
12:30 P.M. - Golf Ball Drop
1:00 P.M. - Closing Ceremony - Butterfly Release
1:15 P.M. - Basket Winners posted
You can find more Berkshire County Relay for Life information by going here
(article image used by permission)