A Local Milestone Birthday Today Gives Reason to Celebrate

Today (February 23rd) is the official birthday of Great Barrington born Sociologist, Historian, Civil Rights Activist, Pan-Africanist, Author, Writer and Editor W.E.B. Du Bois.

Local events celebrating Du Bois' birthday have been taking place since January thanks to the partnership of Multicultural BRIDGE , the Du Bois Center and the Great Barrington Historical Society . There are a few more events slated for today and this evening to send this milestone birthday out with a bang.

(1) From 1-3 PM this afternoon, the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Great Barrington will hold a celebration. It will feature a "Prologue to Greatness: W.E.B, Du Bois and Great Barrington" with David Levering Lewis, "Sounding the Trumpet" with Cornell Brooks, and "The Soul Within" with Craig Harris.

(2) There will be a festival walk from 3-7 PM today. It will include the Railroad Street Youth Project mural presentation, an exhibit of Du Bois artifacts at the Mason Library, a gallery of Du Bois images at the Great Barrington Town Hall Gallery, the Great Barrington Historical Society student art exhibit and visits to the Du Bois Center of Great Barrington, his boyhood site and family gravesite.

(3) The festival culminates with a grand birthday celebration at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center this evening at 7 PM. Tonight's event will feature speaker Dr. Reiland Rabaka, blues musician Guy Davis, performances by the Du Bois Youth Ensemble and more. Tonight's program is free and open to the public, but seats must be reserved online at mahaiwe.org or at the box office at 14 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

For more information on all of these events, check out dubois150th.com

There may be more W.E.B. Du Bois events coming throughout 2018. As soon as we have confirmation and a schedule, we will spread the word.