A Look Back At Past Businesses In Great Barrington

A special invitation to all merchants who at one time owned a business in Great Barrington and to the residents who patronized these establishments....The town's historical society will present a lecture entitled "Gone, But Not Forgotten" at The Teague Senior Center, located at South Main Street on September 26th beginning at 7 pm.

Mike Fitzpatrick and Jane Green will be taking you on a stroll down memory lane as everyone is welcome to stop on over and share their stories regarding past businesses that were once the fabric of our community.

Admission to this event is FREE as there will be plenty of reminiscing throughout the evening....For more information, call 413-591-8702 or log on to their web site, www.gbhistory.org