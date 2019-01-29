A New Exhibit On Display At Simon’s Rock

Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington will present a ceramics based exhibit entitled "She Said, He Said" curated by Ben Krupka with daily viewings available to the public until March 8th at the Hillman-Jackson Gallery located at The Daniel Arts Center.

The exhibit will feature works by Kathy King who is currently an active studio artist in the Bay state capital of Boston. She is also an Instructor and Director of the Ceramics Program at Harvard in Allston and has taught at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, U Mass in Dartmouth and the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence. King was also featured as an emerging artist in 1999 and was designated as a demonstrating artist three years later. Her work can also be found in numerous publications and periodicals including Ceramics Monthly, Studio Times and Clay Times.

You can also sample works by New York City based artist Matt Nolen as his accomplishments have been shown internationally and in numerous public and private collections at the The Museum of Arts & Design and the Cooper-Hewitt Museum in New York City, The Everson Museum Of Art in Syracuse, New York and the Newark Museum in neighboring New Jersey. Nolen's work has been recognized in many periodicals and books and was awarded a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship. He also passes his wisdom on the subject at hand as an adjunct Professor of Art at New York University and Hunter College and serves as a Ceramics Area Coordinator at the Pratt Institute.

For more information on this exhibit, you can log on here . Bard College at Simon's Rock is located at 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington