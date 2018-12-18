A New Year Brings Monthly Community MeetUps

The Berkshires based non-profit organization Music In Common is partnering with The Railroad Street Youth Project in Great Barrington, The Gladys Allen Brigham Center in Pittsfield and ROOTS Teen Center in North Adams as they will offer monthly community meet-ups.

These gatherings begin in January 2019 as they will opportunities for high school and college youth from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to build relationships through individual and collaborative creative expression featuring workshops and classes on song writing, photography, film making, singing and community building with special guests to lead each lecture throughout the year.

Each session lasts for two hours and meets on the first Friday of each month rotating between the sites in northern, central and southern Berkshire counties. A complete schedule of events is available by logging on here . Go to their web site and pre-register in advance for one of these uplifting and informative courses.

The first Community meet-up will take place on Friday, January 11th from 5 to 7 pm at The Railroad Street Youth Project in Great Barrington. You can also e mail Program Director Marisa Massery by going on here if you would like to find out more about upcoming events as this local organization has served thousands of people in over 300 communities across the globe that continues to yield positive results for all who are involved.