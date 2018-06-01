A Night Of Classic Rock Tunes Await You

The Sheffield American Legion Hall on route 7 will be presenting a night of great music featuring Tommy T and Black Velvet. Plus Scott Kahlstrom brings the King Of Rock And Roll back to life as he will be performing music from Elvis Presley on Saturday, June 23rd at 7 pm. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Admission is $10 per person.

Tickets will be available at the door, refreshments included. You can also participate in a 50/50 raffle and a cash bar will also be available.