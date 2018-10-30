A Night Of Hoops For A Worthy Cause

A charity basketball game will take place on Thursday, November 15th as the Harlem Rockets will pay a visit to south county as they will take on a team from The Berkshire Hills Regional School District which will include students, faculty and staff....Tip-off is set for 6 pm at The Monument Mountain Regional High School Gymnasium on route 7 in Great Barrington.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students with a valid ID and they are being sold at Monument Mountain prior to and on the day of the game with all proceeds going to support educational supplies for an orphanage in Ghana.

This event is presented by The Monument Mountain Regional High School boys basketball booster club....For more information, call Karl Zigmand at (413) 528-3346, extension 140.