A Night Of Laughs Awaits You In GB

This summer, The Berkshire Comedy Festival will make it's annual return to The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington featuring an all-new line-up of top comedians from around the country.

The event is being produced by Long Island Comedy. Producer and comic host Paul Anthony will be the emcee as his family has been vacationing in The Berkshires for years and is pleased by the show's popularity each and every year as he will present a 90 minute show of high energy, hilarious fun and non-stop laughter.

Paul will also perform during the 4th annual event along with award winning stand-up comedienne Christine O'Leary who has shared the stage with the likes of Chevy Chase, Janeanne Garofalo and Susie Essman. New England native Dave Cooperman will also perform as he has taken his acts to such venues as Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, Atlantic City and various clubs in Boston. Vinnie Mark will also bring his stand-up act to our area as he has been featured on Late Night with David Letterman, VH-1, The Poconos and across the seven seas on various Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.